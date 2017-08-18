Erik Koskinen + Kari Arnett

Grab your favorite trucker hat and on head down to the Hook for two of the best locals making the next generation of classic country. For years Erik Koskinen has been working hard on many of the smaller stages around MPLS + STPL and the effort has honed in the straight talk musical sensibilities on his songs about everything from personal struggles to fracking. Plus his band cooks. Singer-songwriter Kari Arnett opens the evening with her lush storytelling style of Americana. Friday, 9 PM. $15 GA, $20 VIP seating. —Drew Cobb

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com