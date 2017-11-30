Eric Mayson With D a N C E B U M S

If you missed D a N C E B U M S and Eric Mayson kicking off this year’s big Choreographer’s Evening showcase at the Walker, well, you really missed out on our their dynamic movement backed by top notch electro soul-infused music (and a very strong rest of the evening, too). But! Great news! You can make up for it—plus play a bunch of mini-golf—when Mayson is again joined by the dancers for a free show tonight at Can Can Wonderland’s indoor boardwalk. 9 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com