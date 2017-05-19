Epstein’s Fall of the House of Usher With Live Music By Pyrrha

We’d honestly listen to a live score of anything—the dramatic end of the Legislative session, our intern microwaving lunch—if it was done by Pyrrha, the nouveau classical collaboration of MPLS-based musicians Jackie Beckey, Jonathan Kaiser, and Adam Wozniak. Luckily the three have turned their talents to Jean Epstein’s 1928 surreal and dreamy silent film The Fall of the House of Usher that’s based on Edgar Allen Poe’s gothic horror story of the same name. We’re honestly surprised there’s any tickets left to this one, it’s going to be unique, powerful, moving, and especially intimate since it’s at the Cedar. Added bonus: The International Novelty Gamelan Band and the modern dance duo Hijack to open. Friday, 8 PM. $10. —Manuel Vaughn

