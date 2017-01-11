Entombed A.D. + Full of Hell + Turbid North + HIVE

It’s going to get brutally loud and fast tonight when Swedish metal legend Alex Hellid and his Entombed A.D. invade the Triple Rock with American grinders Full of Hell and Turbid North. To add fuel to the fire, the ferocius locals in HIVE kick the whole thing off. This bill is insane, so if you don’t have tickets get there and get in line extra early. 8 PM. $15 advance, $20 door. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com