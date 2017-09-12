Enticing Entertainment Showcase: Experience The Seasons

If you’ve ever wanted to walk through a party that was set right in the middle of a Cirque du SoleiI performance, here’s your chance: Tonight the Enticing Entertainment event production house hosts their showcase of innovative fancy party programming that includes a lot of aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, colorful characters and of course cocktails. And since the theme is “seasons”, every 45-hour they’ll change up the setting to reflect a new elements from summer Mermaids to chilly Northern Lights. 5-9 PM. $20. —Hank Stacks

Machine Shop, 300 2nd St SE, MPLS; machineshopmpls.com