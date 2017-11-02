Energy Dance Collective Presents: Elevate

Arts & Culture fans with even the most cursory interest in dance or physical performance will be blown away tonight at Energy Dance Collective‘s pop-up Elevate at Public Functionary. The group—which includes a tremendous and diverse group of talent, including breakout neo-soul artist Nick Jordan and his fantastic accompanying dancers—will be releasing their new logo/brand work with a performance and party full of dancing, mingling, and more. 8 PM. Free. —Ashylnn McKinney

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org