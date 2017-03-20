Elizabeth Cook

We love a lot of attitude in our classic country singers, especially when they have deceptively darlin’ voices. And listening to Nashville’s Elizabeth Cook do “It Takes Balls To Be A Woman“, you hear all the same sweetness mixed with moxy of icons like Loretta and Dolly. Thanks to her work ethic as a SiriusXM Outlaw Country hostess and Grand Ole Opry regular, Cook’s not only comparable to those lady legends, but has put her on the same stages, too. It’s going to be extra special to catch her at the Dakota. 7 PM. $35-27. —Isla Volk

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; dakotacooks.com