Elena & dvRG Present: Enigma

In what’s sure to be an amazing nice of music and movement, multi-instrumentalist, talented composer, and Heiruspecs contributor Devon R. Gray aka dvRG shares the stage with Elena, an international circus-trained multidisciplinary artist. The sensual and soulful evening also includes music from Moon and Pollution and DJ Boogie Wndrlnd, and it’s hosted by Nicole M. Smith. 9:30 PM. $10. —Letty Rodriguez

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com