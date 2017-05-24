Elena & dvRG Present: Enigma

Posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:00 am
enigma

In what’s sure to be an amazing nice of music and movement, multi-instrumentalist, talented composer,  and Heiruspecs contributor Devon R. Gray aka dvRG shares the stage with Elena, an international circus-trained multidisciplinary artist. The sensual and soulful evening also includes music from Moon and Pollution and DJ Boogie Wndrlnd, and it’s hosted by Nicole M. Smith9:30 PM. $10.Letty Rodriguez

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

