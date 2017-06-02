Electric Feel: A 2000’s Indie Dance Party

Posted on June 2, 2017 at 5:00 am
electric feel

We love our many, many 90s dance night parties as much as the next mover and shaker (and way more than local door guys, lol), but it’s exciting to see an Indie Oughts night, too. DJs FøøLPrøøF and CLOUD host Electric Feel and will be spinning sounds from LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, and other adult indie contemporaries. Friday, 9 PM. Free.Naomi Traschke

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.