Electric Feel: A 2000’s Indie Dance Party

We love our many, many 90s dance night parties as much as the next mover and shaker (and way more than local door guys, lol), but it’s exciting to see an Indie Oughts night, too. DJs FøøLPrøøF and CLOUD host Electric Feel and will be spinning sounds from LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, and other adult indie contemporaries. Friday, 9 PM. Free. —Naomi Traschke

