Electric Feel: 2000s Indie Dance Party

If you do miss out on the dancing shenanigans of Wednesday night—those damn gluten-free dairy-free pumpkin mouses aren’t going to make themselves—you can still hit the floor at the Turf Club on Black Friday for some of the best music of the musically rich oughts. DJs FøøLPrøøF and CLOUD host Electric Feel and will be spinning sounds from LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, and other adult indie contemporaries. Also a great way to celebrate not buying a garbage TV for a “discount” on Black Friday holiday. Friday, 9 PM. $7 advance, $9 door. —Naomi Traschke

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎