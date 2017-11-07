Election Day Sabering

Posted on November 7, 2017 at 5:10 am
sabering

You did it! You voted! Great work! You can celebrate the waning days of democracy with a champagne party with Haute Couture at Eat Street Social where the bottles will be popped in grandiose fashion with a saber—by you! We recommend calling ahead to reserve your spot/bottle ahead of time and also reserving two if you can since it’s pretty darn fun to open a bottle of bubbly with a small sword. 5-9 PM. Free to attend, bottles $30-45.Art Humes

Eat Street Social, 18 W 26th St, MPLS, eatstreetsocial.com

