Dwynell Roland, Sims, Devon Reason, Travis Gorman, Juice Lord + Dj Fundo

Rock the Garden tickets went on sale and quickly sold out (because of Bon Iver?), so tonight’s show at the Entry with opener Dwynell Roland is, as we mentioned earlier this week, even hotter. Here’s just a sample of what the MPLS rapper has been up to in just the last few months: Opening sets at the big Prof Outdoors show and the sold out P.O.S show at the Entry, plus some opening spots for SIMS on the Doomtree MC’s tour around the state and country. Tonight Roland will be joined by Devon Reason & Travis Gorman, Juice Lord, DJ Fundo, and recently announced SIMS, is a great chance to see Roland up close before he’s on the big stage. Get those tickets while they’re still available, it’s likely a sold out show at this point. 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com