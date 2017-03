Dusty Heart + BBGun + Chastity Brown

We joke about how Twincy has turned into The ResidenCities™, but come on—tonight at Icehouse the harmonic duo Dusty Heart and art rockers BBGun team up for a residency with this week’s special guest Chastity Brown, who’s just herself fresh off an Icehouse residency. Hey, if you’ve got the chops (and fan base), why not? 9 PM. $10 door. —Hank Stacks