Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine

Get the first watch of new documentary Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine—the wackiness-filled story of the stunt, music, and nudity-filled skateboard magazine that gave rise to the dudes in Jackass—tonight at Greenroom mag’s Eat Street HQ. 9 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Greenhouse, 2524 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; greenroommagazine.com