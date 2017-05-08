Duck Soup

It’s fair to say that we’re living in a Marxist era, and we mean Groucho, Harpo, Chico, Zeppo, not Karl—the brothers’ comedic masterpiece Duck Soup (1933) takes place in the bankrupt nation of Freedonia which is lead by a wealthy donor who appoints slapstick buffoon Groucho as leader of the country while the other goofballs try to create a disinformation campaign against him. It’s perfect as the first film in the Trylon’s The Marx Brothers’ Subversive Vaudeville series. 8:30 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

