Posted on May 8, 2017 at 8:43 am
It’s fair to say that we’re living in a Marxist era, and we mean Groucho, Harpo, Chico, Zeppo, not Karl—the brothers’ comedic masterpiece Duck Soup (1933) takes place in the bankrupt nation of Freedonia which is lead by a wealthy donor who appoints slapstick buffoon Groucho as leader of the country while the other goofballs try to create a disinformation campaign against him. It’s perfect as the first film in the Trylon’s The Marx Brothers’ Subversive Vaudeville series. 8:30 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org

