Drunk Queer History With Andrea Jenkins

Gadfly Theatre bring back their take on Drunk History, and tonight’s extra-special guest to the libation-filled queered-up mostly-accurate retelling of history is none other than trans rights activist and city council candidate Andrea Jenkins. Along with Jenkins, Lavender Panic darlings Ally Rae and Ben Wagner will do some improv that takes off from the stories. Bonus: Money from the event also goes forward to Gadfly’s upcoming March show that looks at how abuse and queer identity are often a factor in youth homelessness. (Derek Waters, if you’re reading this, we want to restate our dream of doing the drunk history espisode in MPLS + STPL about the Lakers moving to L.A.) 9 PM. $15. —Mackenzie Anderson-Cook

Reverie, 1931 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; reveriempls.com