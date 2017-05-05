Drop In: Skate Deck Art + Live Music Show

Arts collective Rogue Citizen teams up with Modist Brewing for a tap room skate deck exhibition where you can also buy the boards. Along with custom designs from luminaries like Chuck U, DWITT, Lizardman, Erin Sayer, Goat / SiKPiN, and several others, there’s tunes from The DJ Bob Marino, and rockers Lutheran Heat, Haphduzn, The Blind Shake, plus live painting and t-shirt printing. Saturday, 4 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com