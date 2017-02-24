Drone Not Drones: The 4th Annual 28-Hour Drone

Now in its fourth year, which is somewhat bittersweet, the annual Drone Not Drones 28-hour marathon of minimalist music has grown to include just about every other talented musician in MPLS + STPL and then some—Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Alan Sparhawk (Low), tiny deaths, Makr, String Bikini, Invisible Boy (Polica), Crystal Myslajek, and like 40+ more. The affair partly protests the use of remote military drones, which has resulted in killing families, children, and mistaken targets as “collateral damage”, and also benefit for Doctors Without Borders, and for audience members and contributors alike its a unique event unlike anything else. Friday 7 PM-Saturday 11 PM. $20 advance, $30 doors. —Jonathan Wicke

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org