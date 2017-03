Drinking for a Cause: The ACLU

Use your superhuman craft beer consuming abilities for a good cause tonight at Northgate Brewing; a portion of the proceeds from the beer goes to the ACLU. You know why it’s important. Heads up to get there early, there’s understandably a lot of interest in this drink-tivist event. 6-9 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Northgate Brewing, 783 Harding St NE, MPLS; northgatebrew.com