Dreamland Faces Record Release Show

Musicians Andy McCormick and Karen Majewicz, better known as the acoustic duo Dreamland Faces, may only play the accordion and wood saw (yes, the musical wood saw), but their haunting and emotive live music can move an entire crowd’s worth of listeners. The twosome regularly perform live scores for silent films around town―they’ve now done over 50—and we can’t wait to see and hear Dreamland Faces as the center of attention. 7:30-10:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Margeaux Devereaux

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org