Dreamboat + Stone Arch Isles + theyself

Amsterdam hosts a nice little lineup of indie music with multi-instrumentalist acoustic twosome Cally and Jen of Dreamboat, Doc’s new Introspective Americana project theyself, and the six gets of the hyper-locally-named indie band Stone Arch Isles. Expect to see much more of each of these acts throughout Twincy’s smaller stages in the upcoming months. 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com