Dreamboat + Stone Arch Isles + theyself

Posted on July 27, 2017 at 5:05 am
theyself

Amsterdam hosts a nice little lineup of indie music with multi-instrumentalist acoustic twosome Cally and Jen of Dreamboat, Doc’s new Introspective Americana project theyself, and the six gets of the hyper-locally-named indie band Stone Arch Isles. Expect to see much more of each of these acts throughout Twincy’s smaller stages in the upcoming months. 9 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.