The annual celebration of Dr. Dre‘s seminal solo work The Chronic—an album that proved Andre Romelle Young’s early producing promise in NWA and also positioned an unknown rapper named Snoop Dogg for the astronomical rise to his current highness—continues to be a fantastic national tradition that our local hip-hop scene blows up. This year’s celebrants covering Dre classics include RP Hooks, Tek, Carnage The Executioner, BdotCroc, and Chance York backed by The G Funk Error live band, plus Jimmy TwoTimes and DJ KEEZY playing all your West Coast favs, plus you get a chance to live out your dream of actually playing the $20 Sack Pyramid game. Saturday, 9 PM. $8 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org