Double Feature: The Thing & An American Werewolf In London

Cult Film Collective teams up with the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society to deliver a one-two punch of classic early-80s American horror films at the Parkway on Saturday night. First up, sexy Kurt Russell entering his peak in John Carpenter’s all male monster classic The Thing. Then things get hairier with the John Landis masterpiece (and special effects leader at the time) An American Werewolf in London. Both are in 35mm, so even if you’re familiar with the films, the celluloid brilliance will give you a whole new (and better) viewing. Saturday, 7 PM. $14. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com