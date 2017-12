Dot

There’s a bunch of really good stage shows running this weekend (see our More Weekend for some of them), including the MN premiere of Dot at Park Square. The comedic home-for-the-holidays story about a woman struggling with memory loss from playwright/actor Colman Domingo makes its way to St. Easy from its hit NYC run. December 13-January 7th. $25-60. —Hitara

Park Square Theater, 20 W 7th Pl, STPL; parksquaretheatre.org