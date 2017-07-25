Dosh + Weatherman

Posted on July 25, 2017 at 9:17 am
MPLS + STPL music-making treasure Martin Dosh may be a one-man band virtuoso solo act, but he almost always aligns with other greats musical talents. Case in point: Tonight Dosh, who makes his music by looping different drums, keys, instruments, and effects together to create digital and analog symphonies from the middle of a recording command center, shares the bill at The Hook with Chicago’s Weatherman. The trio make similarly inventive inventive music, albeit with a stronger pop direction and pianist Annie Toth’s alluring vocals, and together they’ll make a heckuva show. 9 PM. $9.Hank Stacks

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

