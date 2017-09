Dogtoberfest

It’s September! You know what that means! Dog-toberfest parties! More of a pup rump-patting party than an ziggy zaggy German beer-drinking night, the Freehouse will still be offering Dogtoberfest-themed food and drinks for humans, with freebies from the dogs from Raw Bistro Pet Fare, and the evening’s event benefiting Ruff Start Rescue. 5-9 PM. Free. —Annie R. Yaokkae

The Freehouse, 701 N Washington Ave, MPLS; freehousempls.com