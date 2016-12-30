Dj Keezy Presents: THE KLITxUATION

One of the biggest dance parties of the entire year, THE KliT•UATION on Friday in the First Avenue Mainroom shows support for our local female artists with big bash featuring an all female line-up.In addition to DJ Keezy, who organized the whole thing, there’s DJ sets by Shannon Blowtorch, Sophia Eris, and Sarah White, pop-up performances by BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, The Lioness, Manchita, Ness Nite, ZED KENZO, dance performances, art, and more. The entire night is also hosted by Mica May Grimm and Tish Jones. Ahead of the big all female show at the First Avenue Mainroom, we checked in with DJ Keezy with a Quick Q+A on her work ethic and selecting the lineup. 9:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Taylor Carik

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com