DJ Keezy Presents: The Klituation

Trust us, we keep hyping up these KLITUATION parties and it’s because they far exceed any hype. DJ Keezy is back with an all-woman dance night at First Avenue’s Mainroom that provides an unparalleled platform for ladies in the Twin Cities hip-hop/R&B scenes: There’s visual arts and products, there’s a dance pop-up by New Black City, and there’s almost a dozen of Twincy’s best musicians like Lexii Alijai, Mayda, Sophia Eris, Manchita, Lady Midnight, and many more notable names filling up the club with beats, moves, and great party vibes. It’s not something any fan of dance nights can miss. Saturday, 9:30 PM. $15. —Tracy Oxford

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com