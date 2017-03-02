Dive Bars of STPL’s West Side Walking Tour

Q. When you show up to a dive bar, who’s the real characters? You or the regulars? A. It’s both! Get “historical anecdata, semi-reliable stories, and other geographic information” about four dive bars on St. Easy’s West Side during another can’t-miss walking tour with Twincy Informal Tour Emeritus Hero Bill Lindeke as he takes you to Cozy Cantina, Tapper’s, Marty’s Bar, and Shadey’s. Check the map on the Facebook event page. 6:20 PM. Free to attend, drinks extra. —Adnas Fletcher-Thompson

Cozy Cantina, 202 Cesar Chavez St, STPL