Dive Bars of Rice Street Bike Tour

Question: When you show up to a dive bar, who are the real characters? You or the regulars? Answer: It’s both! Get historical anecdata, semi-reliable stories, and other general information about Rice Street dive bars that hide in plain site on the underappreciated commercial thoroughfare during another can’t-miss walking tour with Twincy Informal Tour Emeritus Instructor Bill Lindeke. It’s a 5-mile bike ride from Vadnais Inn to McCarrons’ Pub (used to be Dean’s) to Lonetti’s and then Born’s (the scandalous 40+ bar) and Sunday will have great weather for it. Check the map and other info on the event page. Sunday, 2:30 PM. Free to attend, drinks extra. —Adnas Fletcher-Thompson

Vadnais Inn, 3364 Rice St., Vadnais Heights