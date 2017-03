Dissonance x Five Watt For St. Patrick’s Day

Want to have some St. Paddy’s Day fun, but in a setting that’s a more supportive of sobriety? Join a bunch of other creatives and Dissonance, an arts/recovery support org, at ultra-hip Five Watt Coffee for super fancy specialty drinks (or regular joe) and general caffeine and Irish-heritage fueled revelry. Friday, 4:30-6:30 PM. Free. —Timothy O’Geary

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com