Disruption: 2017 Volunteer Biennial

There’s an incredible amount of artistic talent involved in their day-to-day operations of staffers and volunteers at MPLS + STPL’s arts organizations thanks to volunteers and staffers. And that’s why we regularly highlight the Soap Factory’s Volunteer Biennial—it’s no surprise that one of the best galleries also has some of the best local artists helping out. Curated by Soap Factory interns Mackenzie Catton and Jessi Goodell, this year’s theme centers on the Soap as a “disruption” into the lives of 14 of their volunteers, as well as the art space’s newly developed place in their neighborhood and other contemporary incongruencies and interruptions. Just look at how great that piece, Japonisme IV by Caitlin Brutger, is! Saturday, 7-11 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org