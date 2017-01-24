Discussion: Autumn Whitefield-Madrano + Riveter

Posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:05 am
Magers Quinn

The Leaders of Today and Tomorrow pair up the brains behind the excellent The Riveter Magazine with Autumn Whitefield-Madrano for a discussion of Whitefield-Madrano’s book Face Value: The Hidden Ways Beauty Shapes Women’s Lives tonight at Magers & Quinn. They’ll tackle the ups and downs of the big impact of beauty, and the complex ways the concept affects their day-to-day lives. 7 PM. Free.Margeaux Devereaux

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com

