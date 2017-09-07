Discussion: Anne Collier + Women With Cameras (Self Portrait)

Anne Collier

If you think selfies are only a recent fad, guess again. Or better yet, head to Mia tonight to her artist Anne Collier discuss her new show, Women with Cameras (Self-Portrait), a slideshow that features 80 slides from the ’70s to the early ’00s that depict “female subjects in the act of taking self-portraits”. Along with delivering some insight to the show itself (which is free to see, the talk is $10), Collier talks shop about her interest in found photography and the complicated implications of the medium itself. 6:30 PM. $10 presentation, Free exhibition.Tracy Oxford

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org

