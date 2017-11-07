Director John Carpenter Live

It takes a pretty special show to get us all the way out to Maplewood, and seeing legendary horror director John Carpenter play his music live will do it. Most movie fans know Carpenter’s cult cinema ouvre like They Live, Big Trouble in Little China, Escape from New York, Halloween, and others, but the director’s prowess as an excellent composer and musician is a little less known outside of his die hard followers. At tonight’s show at Myth, Carpenter will perform a range of his music live and meet fans who get in on the pretty great meet-and-greet package (for you maybe?), plus added bonus opener DJ Jake Rudh of Transmission fame. 8 PM. $45. —Paul Cajun

Myth, 3090 Southlawn Dr, Maplewood; mythlive.com