Dine Out For Somalia

Posted on April 7, 2017 at 5:20 am
dine out somalia

Instead of fish fry on Friday, check the list of now 50 restaurants and coffee shops that will be participating in Dine Out For Somalia, a fundraiser to send supplies to help combat the drought and rising levels of famine in the country. Organized by Moussa Doulaeh, executive chef of Afro Deli, half of the proceeds from sales will go to the relief effort. Peruse the list of dining spots and read more about the effort on their website. Friday, all day.Art Humes

Various Locations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.