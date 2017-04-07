Dine Out For Somalia

Instead of fish fry on Friday, check the list of now 50 restaurants and coffee shops that will be participating in Dine Out For Somalia, a fundraiser to send supplies to help combat the drought and rising levels of famine in the country. Organized by Moussa Doulaeh, executive chef of Afro Deli, half of the proceeds from sales will go to the relief effort. Peruse the list of dining spots and read more about the effort on their website. Friday, all day. —Art Humes

Various Locations