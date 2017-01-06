Deuces Up! w/guest host Sophia Eris

Posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:15 am
deuces up

Judging by the turnout at the last Deuces Up! party at the Uptown VFW, this month’s installment will definitely have a full floor of unapologetically turnt dancing. With sets from the dream team Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, and DJ Keezy, plus the red hot music maker and MC Sophia Eris as host, it’s also a great make-up opportunity if you had to miss last weekend’s KLITxUATION party. Saturday, 10 PM. $6.Chrissy Heisenbrauer

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.