Deuces Up! w/guest host Sophia Eris

Judging by the turnout at the last Deuces Up! party at the Uptown VFW, this month’s installment will definitely have a full floor of unapologetically turnt dancing. With sets from the dream team Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, and DJ Keezy, plus the red hot music maker and MC Sophia Eris as host, it’s also a great make-up opportunity if you had to miss last weekend’s KLITxUATION party. Saturday, 10 PM. $6. —Chrissy Heisenbrauer

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org