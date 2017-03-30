Demons & Nightmare City: 35mm Italian Horror Double Feature

It’s the debut of the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society, and for their inaugural event they’ve teamed up with Ultra Violent magazine to go big and bloody and buxomy. They’re showing two rare 35 mm prints at the Parkway, which is a great fit for the event. First up, Lamberto Bava’s excessively gory horror classic Demons (1985) aka Dèmoni, co-written and produced by master Dario Argento. Then the audience will be exposed to—titillated, if you will—by “the craziest zombie ride ever”, Umberto Lenzi’s gratuitous and gory Nightmare City aka City of the Walking Dead (1980). Along with the films, there’s going to be prizes and giveaways. 7 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com