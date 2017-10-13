DEEP CUTS: Featuring Matt Franzen + Jonny Kelson

Even the art in MPLS + STPL is getting into the spirit(s), although dark artwork is nothing new for the Rogue Buddha gallery. The new exhibition DEEP CUTS, which combines Matt Franzen‘s noir cinema-esque paintings with Jonny Kelson‘s shadowy figurative pieces (that’s his strange devotion pictured), will fit perfectly with Rogue Buddha’s dim red interior and the increasingly dark fall season. Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave NE, MPLS; roguebuddha.com