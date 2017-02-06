Deconstructing The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper Album

Posted on February 6, 2017 at 7:26 am
sgt peppers

Even if you’re not a big fan of the Beatles, you’ll wan . . . No, that’s not true. Tonight’s sort of presentation on film about ““the most important rock & roll album ever made” (per Rolling Stone, if you couldn’t guess) from composer, musician and Beatles expert Scott Freiman uses music theory, the history of recording technology, bad jokes, and more to paint an intimate portrait of the Fab Four and their masterpiece. Btw, it’s just this one showing. 7 PM. $15.Brian Felstein

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

