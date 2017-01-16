Death Race 2000

Posted on January 16, 2017 at 10:53 am
death race 2000

Looking like more of an accurate prediction than a political satire, the phenomenal cult classic Death Race 2000 takes place in a post-collapse America where a deadly cross-country car race gives the disenfranchised masses propaganda to unite around. A part of the Trylon’s Disco Inferno: 1970’s Dystopia series, the now timely film features peak performances from David Carradine and TV staple Simone Griffeth, as well as a fresh-faced young actor named Sylvester Stallone. 7 & 8:45 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.