Death Race 2000

Looking like more of an accurate prediction than a political satire, the phenomenal cult classic Death Race 2000 takes place in a post-collapse America where a deadly cross-country car race gives the disenfranchised masses propaganda to unite around. A part of the Trylon’s Disco Inferno: 1970’s Dystopia series, the now timely film features peak performances from David Carradine and TV staple Simone Griffeth, as well as a fresh-faced young actor named Sylvester Stallone. 7 & 8:45 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org