Death of a Ladies Man—A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

You told me again you preferred handsome men / but for me you would make an exception Another, although there really won’t be enough, tribute to the late great musician Leonard Cohen tonight from an all-star and wonderfully appropriate lineup of local musicians: Anonymous Choir, indie rockers TABAH, Dan Israel, J.E. Sunde, and Brent Colbert (of folk rockersThe Awful Truth). 7 PM. $7 advance, $10 doors. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎