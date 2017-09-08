Dear Gaza

Turns out that 24th & Lyndale is going to be busy this weekend . . . Both a benefit and show of solidarity for the people in Gaza, as well as a big block party with poetry, art, dance and more, Dear Gaza returns to a closed down 24th and Lyndale with music from Zuluzuluu’s Greg Grease, neo- R&B/Soul band AYVAH, DJ Egypto Knuckles aka Ali Elabbady, dark synth artist RRA (formerly of CLAPS) and more, plus food available from World Street Kitchen‘s food truck (including a special limited run of a Palestinian rice bowl with proceeds going to the cause). Last year’s event was able to raise $30,000 for Gaza, and America Near East Refugee Aid was able to turn that money into $1.3 million dollars worth of medical supplies. Saturday, 3 PM. Free, donations suggested. —Margeaux Devereaux

2401 Lyndale Ave South, MPLS