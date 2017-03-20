Deafheaven + This Will Destroy You + Emma Ruth Rundle

Now, more than ever, we’re stocking up on ferociously loud music, and Monday night’s set from acclaimed noise machine Deafheaven at the Fine Line is just what the doctor ordered. The West Coast group put out one of the most acclaimed albums with Sunbather in 2013 (in any genre), and even though they’ve had the personal changes that can come with be an intensely respected band, they continue to make fantastic and inventive new music. It’s going to be an entire evening filled with loud art: This Will Destroy You also open, as does the unbelievably talented composer Emma Ruth Rundle, who herself makes this show a can’t miss affair. 7 PM. $18 advance, $20 door. —Paul Cajun

Fine Line, 318 1st Ave N, MPLS; finelinemusic.com