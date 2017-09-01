Dead Media Grand Re-Opening Party

Posted on September 1, 2017 at 5:20 am
dead media

One of our favorite shops that sells records, tapes, books, and other types of “dead media”—not to mention one of most fun places to hear a young garage band or, oh, see Andrew W.K.—has completed its move from Seward to The Witch District (in the former Coming Soon! DIY show space). They’ll be celebrating the new location with an all-day party that includes performances from Cherry Death (Oklahoma City), Dusk (WI), Brendan Wells Plant Music, and rockers Waveless, plus a bunch of new tapes and records out in the bins. Saturday, 10 AM opening, 5-8 PM music. Free.Hank Stacks

Dead Media, 1828 E 35th St, MPLS; dead-media.org

