Dead Meadow + The Flash Hits + Chatham Rise

As one entrant into our ticket giveaway yesterday for Dead Meadow put it: “i saw your post last night and smoked for the first time in a very long time just so i could listen to them lol”. Combine 70s hard rock, 60s psychedelic rock, and some bluesy detours with mystical lyrical themes, and you get the music of Dead Meadow. Their live shows are as loud as they are trippy—with or without making unsafe choices—and they’re bringing their sound for a stop into First Avenue’s 7th St Entry tonight with The Flash Hits and local boys Chatham Rise. 8 PM. $15. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com