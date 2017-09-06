Day Block Brewing Small Batch Night: The Southern Gentleman

Posted on September 6, 2017 at 5:10 am
Dayblock Brewing

Just have a read of some of the things going on with Day Block’s small batch Pale Ale, The Southern Gentleman: bourbon laced oak, sweet tea, a hint of peach. We do de-clare! Stop by the brewery tonight for some samples and give your feedback to the brewers themselves from 4-7 as they takeover the pouring duties. 4-7 PM. Free.Art Humes

Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Ave S, MPLS; dayblockbrewing.com

