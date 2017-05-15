Dave King Trio

It’s been exciting to see Crooner’s Lounge way up on Central Avenue near Fridley grow into a regular hot spot to see and hear the many standouts from the jazzier side of the MPLS + STPL jazz scene. Case in point: After their busy weekend with Debbie Duncan during brunch, the lounge kicks off the week right away with acclaimed Bad Plus and Happy Apple drummer, and the Current jazz show host, Dave King and his trio with Bill Carrothers on piano and Billy Peterson on bass. 7 & 8:30 PM. $20. —Emma Pahland

Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, MPLS; croonersloungemn.com