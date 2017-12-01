Dark Energy / Dec / Special Guest: Kurt Harland (Information Society)

The Dark Energy dance nights are always notable for any fans of goth/darkwave, but even regulars had to be a bit surprised when December’s special guest was announced—experimental pop icon and video game soundtrack guru Kurt Harland of Information Society, who you definitely know from “What’s on Your Mind (Pure Energy)”. And not stopping there, Dark Energy will also feature Abbie Gobeli of the very excellent Seattle radio station KEXP, an art booth popup by Rachel Girard, visuals by Endif, and set by Illuminaté Steele. Saturday, 10 PM. $5. —Margeaux Devereaux

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net