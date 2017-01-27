Dark Energy 1 Year Anniversary with Xeno & Oaklander

Bring out your inner darkness and let it dance at the one year anniversary party for Dark Energy. One of our favorite local bands, darkwave post-punk tones of trio CLAPS kick things off before analog power act Xeno & Oaklander from Brooklyn and DJs Naughty Wood, Collin Gorman Weiland, and Conjure Satan get things going. Plus there’s visuals from the demented meme-maven Video Violence and The Nightstalker hosts. Get there early to get in—Michaelangelo Matos just profiled Dark Energy and the party for the STrib, and the already busy night could fill up fast. 9 PM. $10. —Perry Belmont-Smith

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com